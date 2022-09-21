Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.32

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 3276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Kelly Services Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $555.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

