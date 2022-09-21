Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 933 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 132,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 211.7% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,202. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.58 and a 52 week high of $152.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20.

