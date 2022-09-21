Keystone Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 22.7% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 183.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $1,626,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 253.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NJAN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,091. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

