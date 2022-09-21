Keystone Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $147,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FNOV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

