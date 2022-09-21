Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April comprises about 0.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPR. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $1,289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $3,225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.3 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,998. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

