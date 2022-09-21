Keystone Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 202.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FAPR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,636. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $32.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

