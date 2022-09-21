Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

