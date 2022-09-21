Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 549 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $179.26. 458,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,478,724. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $186.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

