Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291,465 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $22,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 20,352,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,979,689. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

