Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KC stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 1,338,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,941. The stock has a market cap of $489.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

