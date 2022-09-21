KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 5,072 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,479,000 after purchasing an additional 934,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

