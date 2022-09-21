KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.98. 71,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,527. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

