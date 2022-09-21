KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,301. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

