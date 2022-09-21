KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $998,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.68. 33,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

