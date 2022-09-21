KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 1,946 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 269,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,125 shares of company stock worth $178,307,801. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.50. 93,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,381. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $283.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

