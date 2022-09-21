KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VTI traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.96. The company had a trading volume of 159,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

