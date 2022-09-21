KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.24. 54,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

