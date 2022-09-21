KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.45. 88,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.59. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

