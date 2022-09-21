Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.87

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 36676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.