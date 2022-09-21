Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($112.24) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price target on Krones in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Krones in a report on Friday, September 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on Krones in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Krones Trading Up 0.8 %

ETR:KRN opened at €89.15 ($90.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.39.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

