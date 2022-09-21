Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 999,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,880.0 days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Kyowa Kirin has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kyowa Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

