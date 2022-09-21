Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.33

Shares of Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.33 ($21.77) and traded as low as €13.69 ($13.97). Lagardere shares last traded at €14.29 ($14.58), with a volume of 786,731 shares trading hands.
Lagardere Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.29.
Lagardere Company Profile
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
