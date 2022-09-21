Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $595.33.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.24) to GBX 441 ($5.33) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Lancashire Price Performance

LCSHF stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

