Lanceria (LANC) Achieves Market Cap of $504,873.25

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $504,873.25 and $10,470.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004817 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000376 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00030172 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria (CRYPTO:LANC) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. The official website for Lanceria is lanceria.io/exchanges. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lanceria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

