Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 2.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

VLO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 119,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,266. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

