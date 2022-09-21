Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,513 shares during the quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,252,000 after purchasing an additional 133,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491,126 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after purchasing an additional 202,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.