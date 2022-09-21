Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 99,155 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 584.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. 212,447 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22.

