Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 282,046 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,046 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. 4,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.