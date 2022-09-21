Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LII traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.24. 360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.60. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $334.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

