Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,223 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 49,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,226 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 16,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,301. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

