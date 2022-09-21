Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises 9.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 413,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,093. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

