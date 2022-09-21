Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 7.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 144,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,805,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -476.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

