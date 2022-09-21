Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $214.65

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.65 and traded as low as $205.25. Li Ning shares last traded at $206.94, with a volume of 6,777 shares trading hands.
Li Ning Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.34.
Li Ning Company Profile
Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.
