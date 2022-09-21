LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 3,091 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 1.2% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. 152,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

