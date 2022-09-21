Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,860.31

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $126,860.31 and $45.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,266.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010569 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005439 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

