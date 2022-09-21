LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0042 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $4,669.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,791,074 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

