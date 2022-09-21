Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Down 10.6% in August

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.32.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

