Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $282.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average of $301.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

