Lisk Market Capitalization Tops $119.06 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $119.06 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

