Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,060. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $209.86 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,394,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,742,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after buying an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,156,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.