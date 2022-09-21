Locafy Limited’s (NASDAQ:LCFY) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 21st

Locafy’s (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 21st. Locafy had issued 1,454,546 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,007,275 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the expiration of Locafy’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Locafy Stock Performance

Locafy stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Locafy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

