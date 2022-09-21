Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $193.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,357. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.77 and a 200-day moving average of $198.05.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

