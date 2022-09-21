Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LUCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $13.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

