LunchMoney (LMY) Trading 21% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $105,068.95 and $28.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,993.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010719 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00065228 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,797,937 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.