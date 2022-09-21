Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading Down 1.2%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.
Lundin Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.87.
Lundin Energy Company Profile
Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
