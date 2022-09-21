Lyra (LYRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.35 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lyra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lyra has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $137,921.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lyra Profile

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.

Lyra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

