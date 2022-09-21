MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,813,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after acquiring an additional 566,717 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 362.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 497,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 73,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,362. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 153.52 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

