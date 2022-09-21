Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 17,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,170,000 after buying an additional 394,053 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

