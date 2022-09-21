Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.0 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAHMF opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.
About Mahindra & Mahindra
