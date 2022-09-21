Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.0 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAHMF opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

