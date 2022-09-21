Maker (MKR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $33.49 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for $592.80 or 0.03202467 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $579.54 million and $33.49 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker Coin Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com/en. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

